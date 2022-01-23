window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Insider Adam C. Smith Acquires 1,900,000 Shares

window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) insider Adam C. Smith purchased 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £1,387,000 ($1,892,481.92).

LON:AIRE opened at GBX 75 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £60.38 million and a PE ratio of 10.87. window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mar has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 76 ($1.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.24.

Get window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark('PageStart');ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark('PageStart');ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark('PageStart');ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.