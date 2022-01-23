William Blair Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

BECN opened at $53.96 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.