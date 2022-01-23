WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,737

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,741 ($23.75) to GBX 1,737 ($23.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WHTPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

