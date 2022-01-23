Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

NYSE PRU opened at $110.01 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

