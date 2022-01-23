Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 199 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

