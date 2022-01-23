Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.03 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

