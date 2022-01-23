Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

