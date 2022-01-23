Westhampton Capital LLC Invests $694,000 in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NWLI opened at $210.87 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.61. The company has a market capitalization of $766.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

