Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

