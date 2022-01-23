WesBanco (WSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSBC stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

