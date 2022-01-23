Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $70.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE BK opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

