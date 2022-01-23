Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) rose 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 4,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

