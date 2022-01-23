Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Warby Parker alerts:

WRBY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

WRBY opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,768,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $254,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,397,315 shares of company stock valued at $108,954,302 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $987,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.