W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.