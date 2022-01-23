Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vtex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vtex’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.51.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $6,296,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,647,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,548,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,552,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

