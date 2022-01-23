Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.13.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.
Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 503,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.19. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
