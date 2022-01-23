VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.26.
VMware stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.56. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
