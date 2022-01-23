VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.26.

VMware stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.56. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

