Veritex (VBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veritex stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

