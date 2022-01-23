Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 584,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -202.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

