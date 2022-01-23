Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Veoneer by 1,969.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

