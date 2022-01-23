Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 1,969.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

