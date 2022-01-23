Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

