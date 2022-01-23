Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.19

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 5226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

VLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Velo3D Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $53,371,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $7,362,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $7,165,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

