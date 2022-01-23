Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 709,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 12.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $44,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $65,000.

VXUS opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.

