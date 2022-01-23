Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.41% of Valmont Industries worth $20,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries stock opened at $224.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.53. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.