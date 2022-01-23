Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Vale alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,778,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,167,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.