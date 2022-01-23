USDJ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.15 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, USDJ has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.87 million and $23.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

