US Bancorp DE Sells 257 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

