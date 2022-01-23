US Bancorp DE Has $7.53 Million Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,615 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Upstart were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $92.72 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 115.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average of $213.92.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock worth $342,568,854. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

