US Bancorp DE Has $5.55 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of MCO opened at $341.87 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.93 and a 200 day moving average of $379.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

