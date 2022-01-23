US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,030 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nokia were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,955,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,869 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.