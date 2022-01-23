US Bancorp DE Buys 11,386 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 183,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 627,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 77,278 shares during the last quarter.

IBDT stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $30.50.

