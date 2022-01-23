Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $17.97

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.48. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $722.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2145 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

