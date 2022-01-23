uPlexa Market Capitalization Reaches $260,021.29 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. uPlexa has a market cap of $260,021.29 and approximately $213.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, uPlexa has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.