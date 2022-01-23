UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

SPGI stock opened at $416.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

