UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 155 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

MRK stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

