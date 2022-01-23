UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 115 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in CME Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.73 and a 52 week high of $234.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

