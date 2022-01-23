UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $447,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $201.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

