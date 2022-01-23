UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.32 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 368,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,388,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $249.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $136.63 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

