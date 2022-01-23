UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.73.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $244.76 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

