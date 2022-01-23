Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Position Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Universal Electronics worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

UEIC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $458.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

