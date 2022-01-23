United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.74

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $24.46. United Fire Group shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 77,903 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.