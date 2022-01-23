Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $306.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $306.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.81.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 489,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $123,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

