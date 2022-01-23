UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMH. Aegis upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.30.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 346,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 180,048 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $8,016,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.