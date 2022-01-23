Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $349.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

