UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $88.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.