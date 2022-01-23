Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

UDMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,787. Udemy has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.56.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

