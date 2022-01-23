U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

USB opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

