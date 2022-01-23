Truist Financial Cuts SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $14.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.19.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.