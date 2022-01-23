Truist Financial Corp Sells 660 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Caleres worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $2,281,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 39,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 2.50. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

